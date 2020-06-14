AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,787 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Franco Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franco Nevada by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Cfra lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco Nevada from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.92.

FNV opened at $129.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.60. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of $77.10 and a 12 month high of $152.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.02.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

