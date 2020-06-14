AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 5,833 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 367.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 183.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RS. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $117.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.20.

Shares of RS opened at $93.15 on Friday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 12 month low of $70.57 and a 12 month high of $122.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

