Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Raised by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in Apple by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $338.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1,455.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.30 and a 1-year high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

