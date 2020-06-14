Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,312,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,716 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $14,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 44,363 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 431,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 255.2% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 378,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 272,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 296,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,589 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period.

Shares of ARDC stock opened at $12.09 on Friday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $15.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th.

In related news, CEO Seth J. Brufsky purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.65 per share, for a total transaction of $233,000.00.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

