Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Acquires $50,000.00 in Stock

Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ASB opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $22.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. Associated Banc had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $305.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts expect that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 36.55%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in Associated Banc by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.71.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

