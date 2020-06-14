Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) Holdings Raised by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 71.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,640 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avangrid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 475,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Avangrid alerts:

NYSE:AGR opened at $42.26 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $57.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Avangrid had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Avangrid’s payout ratio is presently 81.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avangrid from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.