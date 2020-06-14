Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Axis Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 10.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axis Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Axis Capital by 1,488.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axis Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Albert Benchimol acquired 2,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $101,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,662,837.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Melissa Dowling acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.77 per share, with a total value of $50,078.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,323 shares in the company, valued at $118,863.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

AXS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Axis Capital from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Axis Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axis Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axis Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.14.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.34. Axis Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Axis Capital had a negative return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axis Capital Holdings Limited will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Axis Capital’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

