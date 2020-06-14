Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock Holdings Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bandwidth by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Bandwidth by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

BAND stock opened at $115.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bandwidth Inc has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -5,772.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.15. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, March 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

In other news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.60, for a total value of $99,876.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey sold 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $3,448,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,283 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,503 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

