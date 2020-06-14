Bank of America Raises PVH (NYSE:PVH) Price Target to $74.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $50.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded PVH from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on PVH from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on PVH from $115.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.85.

PVH stock opened at $49.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.02. PVH has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 8.56%. PVH’s quarterly revenue was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PVH will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 19,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PVH by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 249,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after purchasing an additional 72,185 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of PVH by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,191 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of PVH by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 194,953 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

