Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,255 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bausch Health Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.24 per share, for a total transaction of $18,246,311.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Paulson bought 2,041,036 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,618,309 shares of company stock worth $79,509,247. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bausch Health Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BHC opened at $17.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average is $22.84. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.26.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a positive return on equity of 84.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

