BMO Capital Markets Increases Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $192.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 35.21% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $273.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $197.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.38.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Shares of LULU stock opened at $296.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.06. Lululemon Athletica has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $324.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.01.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 657,427 shares of company stock worth $124,997,129 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 52.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.