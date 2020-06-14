BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 13,019 Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) by 194.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $12,081,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 7,747.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 415,647 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,268,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,078,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,001,000 after purchasing an additional 211,498 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $68.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.57. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

