BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 16,811 Shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 65.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $32.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $42.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $189.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.92 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 40.35%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard G. Iv Hickson bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $63,525.00. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Cousins Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

