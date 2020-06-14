BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Acquires 19,458 Shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust Inc (NYSE:FCPT) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.09% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 422,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,923,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,923,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Four Corners Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Shares of FCPT opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Four Corners Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.61 and a 200 day moving average of $25.03.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 45.61%. The firm had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Four Corners Property Trust Inc will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

In related news, Director John S. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Lenehan bought 11,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $201,027.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,088,680.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 17,719 shares of company stock worth $319,792 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FCPT is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio primarily by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and food industry.

