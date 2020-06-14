BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Boosts Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 119.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.06% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARNA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 753,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $1,321,000. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $61.31 on Friday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.61. The company has a quick ratio of 18.67, a current ratio of 18.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.28) by $0.28. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 29.30%. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 34,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $2,022,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vincent Aurentz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,897,576 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

