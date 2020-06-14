BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Buys 1,574 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,757 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,961 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,250,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $6,469,000. 71.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Shares of ORA stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.51 and a 200-day moving average of $72.02.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.91 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.14%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

