BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $1.16 Million Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 133.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,077 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,147,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,460,000 after acquiring an additional 227,715 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 114,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,114,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,957,000 after buying an additional 219,462 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 105.4% in the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,031,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,951,000 after buying an additional 529,070 shares during the last quarter.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

NYSE:HPP opened at $26.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.78. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $38.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $206.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.46 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry Alan Porter purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,614. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 75,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,603,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,060.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 100,500 shares of company stock worth $2,190,720 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HPP. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.