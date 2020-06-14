BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 194.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 23.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 603.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 41.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

FWRD has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Forward Air from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised Forward Air from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forward Air from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $48.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Forward Air Co. has a 1-year low of $39.59 and a 1-year high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $342.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 23.68%.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

