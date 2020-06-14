BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,241 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,864 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 771.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. TheStreet lowered Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Umpqua from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $259.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.59 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 17.34%. Umpqua’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

