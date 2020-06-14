BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Graco by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Graco from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Graco from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

GGG stock opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $56.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.52.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.49 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 241,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,367,843. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

