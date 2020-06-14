BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 567.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPC opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.48. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stephens downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Pilgrim’s Pride Profile

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

