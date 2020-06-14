BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Raises Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 255.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,727 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $292,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sanofi by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 36,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $51.84.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi sold 120,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.48, for a total transaction of $71,837,410.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

