BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Holdings in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its stake in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,048 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRB. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 186,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 202.2% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in H & R Block by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on H & R Block in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of H & R Block in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Standpoint Research upgraded H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on H & R Block from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $17.87 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $11.29 and a 52-week high of $29.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.71.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

