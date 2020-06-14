BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 21,207 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avista by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $36.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.38. Avista Corp has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $377.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Corp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 93.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Avista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

