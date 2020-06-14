BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 40,068 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 66.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 40,068 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,428,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,871,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 36.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 54,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.78. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.37 and a 12-month high of $94.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.54.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.21 per share, with a total value of $652,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $652,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight D. Churchill acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,256.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,530 in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

