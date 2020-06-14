BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 52,833 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,833 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Tech Data by 295.4% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tech Data by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 328,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,237,000 after purchasing an additional 211,597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Tech Data by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Tech Data during the 4th quarter worth about $14,472,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Tech Data by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 144,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 66,556 shares during the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TECD stock opened at $136.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.28 and a 200-day moving average of $138.86. Tech Data Corp has a one year low of $80.20 and a one year high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.84. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

TECD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Northcoast Research raised Tech Data from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

