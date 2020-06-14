Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 60.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,908 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,071,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,998,000 after buying an additional 109,860 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after buying an additional 156,854 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 49,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 36,279 shares in the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC opened at $32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.23. Boise Cascade Co has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $41.14.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade Co will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.75.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

