Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,448 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Cerner worth $21,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 2.2% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cerner by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in Cerner by 4.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 14,282 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $978,602.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda M. Dillman sold 3,556 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $257,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,834 shares of company stock worth $9,481,016. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 18.20%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cowen raised shares of Cerner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.