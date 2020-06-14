Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $62.00 at Nomura

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price hoisted by Nomura from $40.00 to $62.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Nomura Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.13.

CHWY stock opened at $48.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $52.45.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chewy by 805.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

