CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 113.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,765 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors raised its position in CIT Group by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,530,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,598,000 after buying an additional 2,175,834 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 190.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,759,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,628,000 after buying an additional 1,810,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CIT Group during the 4th quarter worth $54,742,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CIT Group by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,272,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,047,000 after buying an additional 1,152,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,706,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 831,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIT opened at $23.93 on Friday. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In related news, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $130,432.50. Insiders have acquired a total of 71,850 shares of company stock worth $999,533 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

