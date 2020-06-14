Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 43.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter valued at $3,703,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 397.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSEX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MSEX opened at $68.04 on Friday. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $48.79 and a 52 week high of $72.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 25.78%. The business had revenue of $31.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.2563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

In other news, VP Georgia M. Simpson sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $31,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,388.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total value of $26,190.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

