Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commscope were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Commscope by 3,542.0% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Commscope by 72.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,069 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Commscope by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Commscope during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.56. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.76.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Commscope had a positive return on equity of 32.68% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Commscope from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on Commscope in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Commscope from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commscope currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.20.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

