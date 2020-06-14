Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 11,109 Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 11,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFE. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 740,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,115,000 after purchasing an additional 59,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,056 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 128,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Safeguard Scientifics news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 8,527 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $55,425.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,478. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $62,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,171.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 71,026 shares of company stock valued at $470,221 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday.

Safeguard Scientifics stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $132.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 1 year low of $4.43 and a 1 year high of $12.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.43). Research analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

