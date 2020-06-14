Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,025 Shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IES Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:IESC) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of IES worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in IES by 5.5% during the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 44,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in IES by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 455,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 12,916 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in IES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in IES by 83.0% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald L. Luke sold 8,829 shares of IES stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $210,395.07. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,686.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donald L. Luke sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $40,334.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,617.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded IES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NASDAQ IESC opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. IES Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $463.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.94.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $291.30 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 3.11%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in communications, commercial and industrial, infrastructure solutions, and residential businesses in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

