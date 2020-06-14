Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 42,700 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 1,579.6% during the 1st quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,380,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,380,000 after buying an additional 6,940,615 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,029,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 516.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,175,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,492,000 after buying an additional 1,822,458 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,280,532 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $90,631,000 after buying an additional 845,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,075,000 after buying an additional 508,253 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NovaGold Resources in a report on Friday, April 3rd.

In other NovaGold Resources news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 69,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $589,196.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,428.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 18,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $171,299.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,470.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,843 shares of company stock worth $2,880,661.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.43 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $12.85.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02).

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

