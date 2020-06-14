Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 140,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 527,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 31,794 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 114.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 841,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 449,559 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $2,154,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Range Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 4,801 shares during the period.

Get Range Resources alerts:

In other news, Director James M. Funk bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $56,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on RRC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $4.20 target price (up from $3.60) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.94.

RRC stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.16. Range Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.67.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources Corp. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.