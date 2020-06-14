Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,750 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Yelp by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,937 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $7,347,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,231 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $39,219,000 after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,925,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 21.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,184 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Yelp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after buying an additional 35,982 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $25,124.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,126 shares of company stock worth $215,751. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on YELP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Yelp from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Yelp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.38.

YELP opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $39.37.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

Read More: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.