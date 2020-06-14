Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 3,050 Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Paylocity by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCTY stock opened at $128.06 on Friday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a one year low of $66.98 and a one year high of $150.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 103.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.01 and a 200-day moving average of $119.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $309,517.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $450,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,562.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,679 shares of company stock valued at $13,634,719 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

