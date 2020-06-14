Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 41,750 G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of G-III Apparel Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 30,749 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $228,465.07. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,236,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,049,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Brosig bought 8,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.06 per share, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,173.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 58,949 shares of company stock worth $409,053. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $691.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $34.42.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $405.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.84 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.68%. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIII. BidaskClub raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Cowen cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.08.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

