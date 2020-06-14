Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 46,900 Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 46,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DESP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Despegar.com from $15.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Despegar.com from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Despegar.com in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Despegar.com Corp has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.30 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.22%. On average, research analysts forecast that Despegar.com Corp will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

