Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 9,075 AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $845.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.41. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. AZZ’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

