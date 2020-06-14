Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 6,100 Shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prothena were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prothena by 58.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Prothena during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Prothena stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 21.05, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Prothena Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,452.67% and a negative return on equity of 28.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prothena Co. PLC will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Prothena Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

