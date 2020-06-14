Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 11,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 6,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in PRA Health Sciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on PRAH. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $125.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.82.

Shares of PRAH stock opened at $94.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day moving average of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $58.67 and a one year high of $113.32.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $783.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.61 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $323,025.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,164.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.