Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 38,500 Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Guess? at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GES. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guess? by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Guess? by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Guess? by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Guess? by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

GES stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $661.56 million, a P/E ratio of 978.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.01. Guess?, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Guess? (NYSE:GES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $260.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.13 million. Guess? had a positive return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GES shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Guess? in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Guess? from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Guess? from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guess? from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Guess? from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guess? currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

