Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 4,475 Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAXN. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price target on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

In related news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $42,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,810. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,983 shares of company stock worth $5,681,666. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $94.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.29. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52-week low of $49.80 and a 52-week high of $104.90.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

