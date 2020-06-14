Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 97.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,655 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBCP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 54,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

IBCP stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.08. Independent Bank Co has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $308.03 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.01 million. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IBCP. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

