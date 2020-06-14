Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $280,000 in Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CBIO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 63,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.53% of Catalyst Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 121.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 3.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Raymond James set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NASDAQ CBIO opened at $7.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.10. Catalyst Biosciences Inc has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.37 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Biosciences Inc will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Biosciences Profile

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors.

