Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $283,000 Investment in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,182 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,183,000 after purchasing an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $92,112,000 after purchasing an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,705,000 after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the period.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,536.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AJRD opened at $40.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $57.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.50 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJRD shares. TheStreet raised Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

