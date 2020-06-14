Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $306,000 Investment in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DSP Group by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in DSP Group by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 241,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 68,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in DSP Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 682,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,151,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DSP Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in DSP Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, CEO Ofer Elyakim sold 77,597 shares of DSP Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $1,399,073.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,629,612.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia Paul bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $985,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190. 8.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DSP Group stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 3.79. DSP Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.26 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.88 million, a PE ratio of 87.74, a P/E/G ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.91.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

