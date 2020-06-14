Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $637,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 90,146 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BRX. KeyCorp cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.06.

NYSE:BRX opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.21. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, with a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,841,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Maxwell Crosland purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.53 per share, with a total value of $31,325.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

